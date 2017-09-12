Swan-song for departing boss Musgrove as Dan gets Doncaster Rovers trial

Departing Ketton boss Scott Musgrove has laid the foundations for one of the club’s star players to earn a potential dream move into the professional ranks despite leaving the Pit Lane helm this week.

Work commitments have forced Musgrove to end his brief tenure as manager of the Peterborough League Premier Division outfit.

But, before his departure, he had arranged a trial for highly-rated goalkeeper Dan Swan with League One side Doncaster Rovers.

Swan has been the stand-out performer for Ketton so far this season and Musgrove believes the young custodian has the potential to go all the way in the game.

He said: “Dan is some keeper. He’s a tall lad, a good talker and some of the saves he’s made this season have been unbelievable.

“I know Darren Ferguson (Doncaster manager) so had a word with him and we’ve arranged for Dan to go up there in a couple of weeks for a trial.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity for him and great chance for him to further his career because he has massive potential and really should be pushing himself.”

Musgrove handed in his resignation following Ketton’s defeat in the President’s Premier Shield on Saturday.

They went down to a 3-0 home reversal against Peterborough ICA Sports in what has been tough baptism of fire for new boss Musgrove.

He took over in the summer, but his side has been ravaged by unavailabilities in the opening weeks, picking up five points from the opening six games.

Musgrove commented: “It’s been hard work. I didn’t realise it would be as hard as it has been.

“I struggled with lads letting me down at the last minute and it made it hard for myself when they haven’t got the commitment.

“I’ve just bought a house so need to be earning money on a Saturday afternoon.

“It hasn’t put me off management. I’ve dipped my toe in, got stung a bit, but there’s plenty of time later on to get back involved again.”

Saturday’s defeat reflected Ketton’s start to the campaign as they more than matched their visitors in a goalless opening period.

But, once ICA took the lead, there was no way back for Ketton who have found goals in short supply this season.

Musgrove added: “We struggle once we concede. We capitulated once they went ahead and, for a tight bunch of lads who are all mates together, we started to get on each other’s backs.

“I have tried so many different players up front, but we can’t seem to get the ball to stick up there so we’re coming back under pressure all the time.

“ICA were not much better than us, but they were a bit more stronger all over the pitch which was the difference.”