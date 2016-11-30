The frost bites! Drury ‘frustrated’ as Daniels held to a draw by Carlton Town

Graham Drury admitted he was left frustrated as Stamford were held to a 1-1 draw by Carlton Town last night.

The Daniels boss didn’t think the game should even have been given the go-ahead at a frosty Zeeco Arena.

And when Carlton were awarded a first-half penalty for a shirt pull, Drury fumed that a carbon copy incident in the opposite box wasn’t given to his side.

“I’ve got to say it was a frustrating night,” he said.

“I don’t think the game should have gone ahead.

“The conditions were dangerous for both sides and I don’t know if the fans appreciated just how difficult it really was out there.”

Turning his attention to the penalty decision, which saw Aaron Hooton hand Town a first-half lead, Drury added: “The ref gave it for a pull, but we had the same thing happen to us just before that.

“To me they were exactly the same thing, and if they got a penalty we should have had the same.”

However, Drury did sing the praises of his team to fight back and earn a point, courtesy of Grant Ryan’s 54th-minute looping header.

Ryan met Jake Duffy’s delivery to take his tally to six goals in nine games.

Veteran keeper Paul Bastock, who has been sidelined following a shoulder operation, returned to take his place between the Daniels’ sticks, due to Sam Donkin suffering a hip injury.

But the regular number one is set to return to action this weekend.

Drury added: “Baz was just doing us a favour for the night, it was a one off.

“But it shows the character of the man that, despite not being fully fit, he’d do that for this club.

“It’s great to have back up like that.

“If you look at the league table, maybe you think we should have done better against Carlton, but they’ve made some good signings and are on a good run.

“In those conditions it was probably a fair result.”

Following on from Saturday’s 3-2 victory at Gresley, Stamford are now 16th in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division (South).