Upbeat boss McDonnell wants Wakes to push on

Wakes joint boss Jimmy McDonnell wants his side to play with more swagger.

Bourne return to United Counties League Division One action on Saturday with a trip to Olney after bowing out of the KO Cup in midweek.

They were beaten 3-0 at home by divisional rivals Harrowby and, despite the margin of defeat, McDonnell was encouraged by what he saw from his charges.

He now wants the Wakes to push on after they held early pacesetters Lutterworth Town to a 1-1 draw at the Abbey Lawn on Saturday.

McDonnell said: “We have got a good squad and I’m very upbeat. It wasn’t a 3-0 game on Wednesday night and there’s certainly no need for any doom and gloom.

“We need to keep building every year and, if we perform like we have been, then we’ll certainly be OK.

“We have been trying to get the ball down and play, but we’re not getting our shots away at the moment. We are lacking a bit of an end product.

“We have played some really good stuff, but we do need to show a bit more belief and go out and play with a bit more swagger.”

A close contest in the opening period on Tuesday night saw the deadlock broken nine minutes before half-time when Joe Briers fired home a fine effort.

Two goals in seven second half minutes then settled the contest in the Arrows’ favour with Briers bagging his second and Sam Grouse getting the other.

Bourne still had chances to salvage something from the cup clash, but solid defending and erratic finishing ended their hopes of progress.

McDonnell added: “I thought the first half was a very good game of football.

“There wasn’t much in it and I thought we could go out for the second half and get the win.

“We started well, but Aaron Jesson got injured and they scored two quick goals. We still had three or four good chances, but they either got blocks in or our shots went wide.

“We still need to look after the ball better. We work hard to gain possession and then give it away too easily.

“We sometimes try to force it rather than taking the easy option, but we are improving each week.

“This squad is as good as we’ve had at Bourne Town for a long time.

“They want to come and play for Bourne Town and are prepared to give 100 per cent each week.”

Jesson is expected to miss Saturday’s match at Olney after his midweek injury while a late decision is to be made on Kev Elgar who came off with a head injury at the weekend.