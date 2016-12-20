Wakes set for strugglers

Bourne Town are hoping to unwrap an early Chrsitmas present of three points when they host Burton Park Wanderers tonight (KO 7.45pm).

The Wakes, who were without a fixture this weekend, will host the United Counties League Division One’s basement side in their final fixture before December 25.

Wanderers are rock bottom of the league table, having won just once and drawn three times from their 22 league fixtures. They have also shipped 82 goals in that time and are on a seven-game losing streak.

In contrast, Jimmy McDonnell’s side have only been beaten once in their past seven contests.