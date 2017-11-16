Kickboxing trio star at world finals

Three fighters from the Stamford BCKA Kickboxing Club are helping to put the area on the martial arts map after starring at the World Championships in Portugal.

Leon Gold, Eddy Paddock and Sam Spencer returned with an impressive eight medals after representing England at the Grande Real Santa Eulalia Resort and Spa event in Albufeira.

The three elite performers were selected for the event after performing well with medal successes at the WKC British Championships and instructor Andy Whitwell was full of praise for their achievements.

He said: “Each fighter has to earn the right to fight at the worlds. Leon, Eddy and Sam qualified with ease and all went on to clean up. I am very proud of them.

“These fighters are putting Stamford martial arts on the map. They are all single-minded in the pursuit for excellence and grabbed this opportunity to win an impressive eight world title medals at the tournament.

“These students are on top of their game and by far the best fighters in their categories in this area.#

“The loyalty and dedication shown by these members make them a pleasure to teach and work with.

“This is a great springboard for the largest of all martial arts tournaments – the Irish Open – early next year.”

A quartet of fighters from the Stamford club also returned with medals from the Norfolk Open at the weekend.

Jay Dunk, Lexi Dunk, Dan Smith and Kelsey Lock claimed a string of gold medals and Whitwell is hoping that Kelsey and Jay will be competing at international level in 2018 after earning an England team call up.

World Championship results:

Leon Gold: Mens 75kg Points world champion; Mens 80kg light contact world champion.

Eddy Paddock: Cadets U16 Points 60kg world champion; Cadets U16 Points 65kg world champion; Juniors U16 Points 60kg world champion; Cadets U16 L/Contact 60kg world champion.

Sam Spencer: 16-18 years old junior boys +65kg points world champion; 16-18 years old junior boys +65kg light contact world champion.

Norfolk Open results:

Jay Dunk: Under 4ft 8ins Boys Points gold; Under 5ft Boys Points gold; Under 31kg Boys Light contact gold; Grand champion under 4ft 8ins Boys Points.

Lexi Dunk: Under 4ft 4ins Girls Points gold.

Dan Smith: Under 80 kg Mens Points gold; Under 80 kg Mens Points grand champion.

Kelsey Lock: Girls Advanced Points 5ft 4ins gold; Girls Advanced Points 5ft 4ins grand champion; Ladies Advanced Points grand champion.