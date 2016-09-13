A Military coup

The Inaugural Military Cup tournament took place at Rutland County Golf Club.

The tournament was well supported by a large field of competitors and the proceeds were donated to the Help for Heroes charity.

Many of the competitors were experiencing the innovative 90 Ninety format developed at Rutland County Golf Club for the very first time.

The Format is designed to speed up the pace of play over nine holes.

Peter Taylor and Chris Wakefield met Richard Bentham and Brian Forman in a nail-biting final, flanked by a crowd of spectators.

Wakefield and Taylor were eventually triumphant on the 16th hole.