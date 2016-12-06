ARCHERY: Double champion Tillie adds UK record to tally

Donington youngster Tillie Craven (ten) became a double national champion at the weekend.

She won the Indoor Girls Under-12 Championship, having taken the Imperial Outdoor Under-12 Girls Compound title during the summer.

Last week she was also awarded a UK record from Archery GB following a score achieved at a competition at Silver Spoon Bowmen of Spalding Club earlier in the season.

Tillie said: “I’ve had a great time with my archery.”

A member of the North End Archers Club, Tillie became Britain’s youngest-ever Junior Master Bowman in December 2014 at the age of eight years and 147 days, less than two years after picking up a bow and arrow for the first time.

Last year, Tillie won the Lincolnshire County Indoor Championships before emulating Silver Spoon Bowmen archer Abbie Spinks in winning both the Junior Outdoor and Indoor Championships at under-12 level.

Donington archer Tillie Craven takes aim for her second national indoor title.

Charles Welch, headmaster of Witham Hall School, near Bourne, where Tillie is a pupil, said: “It is wonderful that Matilda (Tillie) continues to enjoy success on a national scale.

“Her hard work and dedication in everything she does, both in and beyond school, is a real tribute to her.

“Equally, her peers continue to delight in her progress and achievements, all of which serve to encourage and inspire those around her.”