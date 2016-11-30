Baxter receives NLD regional award

The hard work of one of Stamford Rugby Club’s army of volunteers has been recognised with a regional award.

Ian Baxter has been voted Notts, Lincs and Derbyshire RFU’s Volunteer of the Quarter.

It is a fitting reward for Ian, who has worked tirelessly for the benefit of Stamford RUFC, from coaching the club’s Colts team to running the line at matches, and even assisting with the maintenance of the pitches.

He was presented with his award before the weekend’s Colts match against Sleaford.

Darren Dolby, the NLD’s Club Volunteer Coordinator, presented Ian with his award.

He said: “Ian typifies the type of grass roots volunteer that all clubs rely on, ensuring that clubs function effectively, week in, week out.”

Ian was nominated by a large number of club members who wanted to express their gratitude for all of the hard work he puts in behind the scenes.

Stamford’s First XV beat Rushden & Higham 35-15 in the Midlands 2 East (South) on Saturday.

They return to action on December 10 when they host struggling Vipers.