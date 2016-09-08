Blackstones are the runaway champions

In their first season back in the Peterborough & District Midweek Bowls League, Blackstones were runaway champions in Division Four, losing only one of their 14 matches.

Ryhall Robins also made their debut in the Peterborough Club 60 League and immediately gained promotion from Division Four, trailing only Werrington Fox.

In the First Division Ketton Chater, after three successive promotions, consolidated their place thanks to a 10-0 defeat of Conservative Blue in their final match.

Despite their 8-2 defeat of champions-elect West Ward Tigers, Ketton Welland had to settle for a mid-table position in the Premier Division.

Blackstones and Deeping A just failed to unseat West Ward Tigers in the weekend premier division, into which Ketton Hanson will gain promotion next season.

Similarly promoted were Langtoft Pearl who won the second division.

Three shots gained on the last of the 32 ends they played in the Ketton Open triples, was enough for the trio of Joe Martin (Peterborough and District) John Little and Bob Warters (both Ketton) to claim the £60 first prize.

Eighteen teams took part in the event played in blazing sunshine in two groups each playing four matches of eight ends, with Warters’ team edging out Charlie Underwood’s triples with 27 points in the first group.

In the other group Wendy Stevens on her birthday, Sharon Green (both Peterborough & District) and Stuart Wilson (Whittlesey Town) also scored 27 points but had to concede the top prize to an inferior shots difference - 18 compared to 19.

Organisers Peter Edwards and Nina Rawlins and other members helping to raise around £400 for club funds.

Stephen Harris (Blackstones) was a member of the Lincs Under 25 Double rink side which lost 48-39 to Oxfordshire in the Bowls England semi-final at Leamington.

Clubmate Adam Warrington, the Lincs Two-bowl singles champion, lost to Leicestershire’s Chris Rodgers (Holwell Sports) 15-4 when he reached the Bowls England playdowns.

Christine Ford and Bob Warters will represent Ketton in next season’s Northants Bowling Federation Champion of champions events, each winning their club’s respective two-bowl singles.

In her final, Ford beat Valerie Du’Kett 21-10 while Warters came from 13-19 to beat club chairman Charlie Underwood 21-19.

Stamford Indoor Bowls Club will stage it’s bi-annual open mornings on successive Saturdays (September 17 and 24) from 9.30am-12 noon at its six-rink Exeter Gardens arena.

Coaches and experienced bowls will be on hand to offer a free introductory session for all ages. Equipment is provided.

For further information about the league log on to www.stamfordindoorbowls.co.uk