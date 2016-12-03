Blackstones win Presidents’ tournament in thrilling style

In a thrilling finish to the Stamford IBC Presidents’ tournament, Blackstones trio Paul Martlew, Paul Bailey and his daughter Katie captured the £200 first prize.

They beat Peterborough triple Paul Dalliday, Neil Wright and Simon Law on the extra end of a tense final.

Pictured are Denis Stapleton, Paul Bailey, Katie Bailey, Paul Martlew and Maggie Holden.

Third place went to Cliff Watson, and his Northants Federation colleagues Graham Agger and Peter Brown, who beat Stamford’s Bob and Carol Warters and Steve Travis 5-3 in the five-end play-off.

Twenty-four triples contested the tournament, organised on behalf of Stamford Presidents Denis Stapleton and Maggie Holden, in two sections playing four seven-end sessions.

Bailey’s unbeaten Mad Hatters amassed 28 points, five better than Watson, while Wright’s trio emerged with 27 points.

In the final, skip Bailey forced an extra end by drawing accurately to a re-spotted jack before Katie expertly converted a shot with weight and left Law unable to salvage the winner.

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, which support families and care for children with life-threatening conditions, received £400 from a raffle and donations supported by players, spectators and local businesses.

l Two teams of Stamford bowlers have reached the next round of the national Over 60s Double rink and will now play each other for a place in the area semi-final on Monday, December 12.

Stamford A, who last year lost to Nottingham after knocking out former champions Lincoln and Boston, this week beat Sleaford A and will now play Stamford B, who accounted for Skegness.

Against Sleaford, the home rink, skipped by Peter Edwards, got off to a flying start with 13 shots without reply in the opening five ends, giving their away rink skipped by Roger Martin, a real boost once the scores had been exchanged by telephone.

By midway Stamford A held a 33-10 overall lead which was extended to 45-13 and eventually led to a 57-15 winning total.

For Stamford B it was a similar story, with John Little’s home rink rampaging ahead 21-3 by 10 ends and, buoyed by the news from Skegness that Cliff Watson’s quartet was holding an 11-4 advantage, both rinks piled on the shots.

Results (Stamford names only): Stamford A 57 Sleaford A 15: Home- D. Hudson, M. Dolby, D. Want, P. Edwards won 29-10; Away - B. Warters, M. Cullingworth, D. King, Roger Martin won 28-5.

Stamford B 44 Skegness 17: Home - D. Howarth, D. Miller, K. Rippin, J. Little won 27-6; Away - M. Ramsden, T. Barwell, D. Ford, C. Watson won 17-11.

l Stamford’s senior women bowlers have set up a local derby clash against Peterborough next Friday with a nail-biting single shot defeat of March IBC in the Over 60s Mason Trophy.

With one rink at home and one away, they edged home 31-30 on aggregate overall in another close tussle.

The turning point came with three of the 18 ends to play when Christine Ford’s Stamford-based rink picked up a five count and added a one on the next to lead 17-11.

They dropped three on the last to win 17-14 and, despite a narrow 13-11 defeat for Joan Robinson’s rink, Stamford held on by a single shot overall.

Result (Stamford names only): Mason Trophy Senior Women’s Double Rink: March 30 Stamford 31: Home - June Brennan, Carol Warters, Shirley Suffling, Christine Ford won 17-14; Away - Christine Barnes, Flick Rogers, Glenys Edwards, Joan Robinson lost 11-13.

l Hopes of Stamford A winning the Lincs County First Division suffered a setback as the 20-man team lost 18 points away to championship rivals Spalding A.

Having already taken 32 points from their opening two matches, Stamford were stopped in their tracks by Graham Smith’s outfit who proved too good on their home surface, running out comprehensive winners by 79 shots.

From the first jack cast Spalding were on fire, drawing to within inches and destroying heads against them almost at will and built up a 78-34 lead by halfway.

Smith’s rink had set the tone with a 22-1 lead after 11 ends and took home advantage with a typical forceful style of play.

Hopefully Stamford will recover, stronger for the experience when they take on North Cave in the next round of the Denny Plate on December 10, followed by Louth B in the league the following day.

Result : Lincs County League First Division: Spalding A 142 (18 pts) Stamford A 63 (0) (Stamford names, Spalding skips): W. Aspinall, K. Rippin, C. Watson, B. Warters lost to M. Elding 29-13; J. Holroyd, D. Ford, A. Barnes, Roger Martin lost to G. Smith 36-11; S. Harris, T. Barwell, M. Humphreys, J. Earl lost to A. Caress 30-8; S. Travis, Mal Smith, D. Want, P. Edwards lost to M. Spencer 23-19; R. Allam, D. Miller, D. King, P. Bailey lost to J. Philpott 24-12.

Stamford’s Over 60 Lincs League team moved into the Third Division promotion chase with a 131-75 defeat of Lincoln C, claiming 16 of the 18 points available.

With 54 points from five matches they are well behind leaders Dunholme (95) and will need to take valuable points from upcoming matches to stay in touch.

Results (Stamford names only): Lincs Over 60s League Division Two: Stamford 131 (16) Lincoln C 75 (2): T. Barwell, G. Corby, M. Owens, J. Geary won 32-10; D. Veasey, B. Tuplin, D. Heffernan, D. Henshaw lost 10 - 20; W. Kettle, M. Dye, R. Harvey, K. Vinter won 24 - 13; A. Lonslow, R. Graham, P. Banks, A. Horton won 32-13; D. Howarth, T. Weaver, Mal Smith, A. March won 33-10.

Stamford’s women bowlers leapt to the top of the Lincs County (Trudy Bates) A League with a comprehensive home defeat of local rivals Sleaford.

Fielding two players making their debut - Jill Goode and Janet Lonslow - Stamford dominated the match 120-78, claiming all 16 points.

Stamford head the table two points clear of Spalding.

Result (Stamford names only): Trudy Bates League A: Stamford 120 (16 pts) Sleaford 78 (0): M. MacKellar, P. Birch, M. Bloxham, J. Robinson won 27-15; J. Want, P. Jones, C. Warters, D. Mackie won 28-19; J. Brennan, J. Goode, S. Suffling, C. Ford won 20-14; M. Andrews, M. Broadbelt, S. Henshaw, F. Rogers won 19-15; J. Lonslow, B. Sims, R. March, S. Moir won 26-15.

Stephen Harris, who competes for a place in the four-rink England Under 25 team with his debut trial at Northampton tomorrow (Saturday), gave himself a late boost when with sister Louise he knocked out one of the favourites from Spalding - Ruby Hill and Matt Whyers - in the national mixed pairs.

Big counts were exchanged during the early ends and with only four ends to play, the Stamford pair looked in trouble at 14-20 against the current British Isles junior champion and the senior England regular.

But they edged home 21-20.

In an all-Stamford clash in the national Over 60s pairs, Peter Cox and Tony Barwell beat Doug Want and former national quarter-finalist Martyn Dolby 21-19.

The turning point came with two ends to play when Cox and Barwell picked up a five count to lead 21-15 only to drop two on the next.

Despite suffering with a knee injury which saw him stumble with his penultimate delivery, Dolby left Barwell needing to draw in for at least the third bowl to avoid an extra end - which he did.

Richard Allam, Malcolm Cullingworth and Derek King bowed out in the Over 50 triples with a 23-7 defeat at Spalding.