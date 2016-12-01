Bourne Deeping’s hockey Men’s side push the league leaders

EML Three NW

Horncastle 1sts 5

Bourne Deeping 2nds 0

Bourne Deeping Men’s Seconds went down 5-0 at top-of-the-league Horncastle at the weekend in the EML Division Three NW.

It was with confidence that the 12 Dragons took the long scenic route to the away team, hoping to repeat the previous week’s winning performance.

Bourne Deeping started well, with the back four defending well against Horncastle breakaways and attacks on goal.

With strong teamwork midfield, helped by Chris Meadows and Harry Fontaine, they attacked the opposition’s goal on several occasions.

However, this was thwarted by some good defending by the home team, as well as some mistakes from the forwards.

After the break Horncastle turned up the pressure on the Dragons and, unlike defending moments from the first half, Horncastle managed to slot a short corner goal past Shane Carlton.

After a second short corner chance, Horncastle doubled their lead.

The exertions from the first half fitness proved a big factor for Bourne Deeping, who had just one substitute, and further breaks from the opposition turned into opportunities that were put past a stubborn Dragon defensive line.

Bourne Deeping’s man of the match was Ollie Browne, for strong defensive play throughout the game.

EML Two NW

Long Sutton 1sts 3

Bourne Deeping 2nds 0

Bourne Deeping’s Ladies’ Firsts were beaten 3-0 at Long Sutton Firsts in the Division Two NW.

Two goals from Lyn Tancred and a fine shot from Leanne Woodhead settled the contest.

Both sides had early exchanges with Bourne Deeping winning a series of short corners that came to nothing.

Sutton won a free hit which Jess Hudson took quickly and moved the ball smartly to Charlee Leuty, who made good ground before passing to Tancred.

She nicely found Woodhead in no mood for pause or hesitation, firing in an absolutely stunning shot which left the visiting keeper motionless.

With 10 minutes of the first half remaining, Tancred increased the home side’s lead, converting well from a nice passage of play.

Bourne Deeping came out fired up for the second period and Lorraine Wallis in the Sutton goal was soon called upon to make a fine save.

Bourne Deeping’s fast forwards, who thrive on the breakaway, caused much concern for Long Sutton, who knew given any chance and with only a two-goal advantage that the away team would be right back in the game if they could get a breakthrough.

In the end it took a great goal-bound shot from Louise Southgate, to be touched in by Tancred which provided a well-deserved cushion.