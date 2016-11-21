Bourne rugby youngsters presented with new kit by Wolfie

Bourne’s up-and-coming rugby stars are looking the part both on and off the field with help from a medical practice in the town and a darts legend.

State-registered osteopath Joe Sunner, founder and clinical director of Pulse Practice in West Street, had a helping hand in presenting Bourne’s under-17s with their new kit from three-time world darts champion Martin “Wolfie” Adams.

The training and playing kit is the result of a one-year deal between the rugby club and Pulse Practice where a number of first XV players and coaches are treated.

Mr Sunner said: “Having spent all my life in the area, I’ve always done things locally and a lot of the staff at Bourne RUFC are patients of mine.

“The club is trying to build an emphasis on providing rugby for children in the locality, so we decided to sponsor the under-17s team for one year.

“But one of the stipulations was for the youngsters to be involved in designing the kit and I’m really pleased that they have a quality product to wear and represent Bourne RUFC.

“This is something to be applauded, in my view, and I really hope the kit will bring to the attention of people that Bourne RUFC is alive and kicking.”

Adams said: “Sport gets kids out and away from computers and games machines, so it’s great to see so many youngsters getting involved in a sport that I like.

“With rugby, the image portrayed by the players and clubs is beneficial to everybody in sport.”

Simo Perkins, president of Bourne RUFC, said: “Jo Sunner has very kindly sponsored the under-17s kit and, from our point of view, we really appreciate the support he and Martin Adams has given us to present the rugby shirts to the lads who think they are fantastic.”