Bowls club secure a home success

Oakham Bowls Club had just one match this week, an 83-61 success against Melton.

The ladies’ Wednesday match was cancelled and the men’s Saturday match rained off. On Thursday Oakham welcomed Melton Town to the Vale.

Finishing ahead on three of the four rinks the hosts won the match by a comfortable 22 shots.

Oakham’s talented winning kitty rink was skipped by the ever resourceful Denis Smith.

Scores:Bob Spence, Lindsay Walters, John Moore and Denis Smith won 33–11, Graham Cook, Bob Swarbrick, Ray Gregory and Ivan Lang won 29–15, Gwyn Davies, Peter Fery, Peter Gleeson and Barrie Payne won 19–11, Derek Bury, Ray Wilkins, Gail Robertson and Bob Hammond lost 12–24.

The club have also held their finals days.

Results: Gentlemen’s Four Wood Singles - Paul Murrant beat Brian Nearry; Gentlemen’s Pairs - BobSwarbrick and John Rogers beat Bob Spence and Bob Stark; Ladies’ Two Wood Singles - Janet Rogers beat Hazel Jeffery; Rutland Cup - Paul Murrant beat Bob Spence; Ladies’ Pairs - Rosemary Gregory and Janet Horwood beat Di Culshaw and Ros Carter; Couples - Brenda and Ivan Lang beat Hazel and Terry Jeffery.