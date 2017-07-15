Boxers fight club closure threat

A popular boxing club is facing closure after it was told to leave its base of the last eight-years due to a bid to improve the emergency services.

People of all ages train at Stamford Boxing Club which is located in a former garage at Stamford Fire Station.

Staff at the sports facility, in Radcliffe Road, have been told that they must vacate the site by the end of September due to a reshuffle of the town’s emergency services.

It is proposed under the Blue Light collaboration scheme to move the town’s ambulance service to the boxer’s base at the fire station.

Marc Stanier, a committee member at the boxing club, said: “We have been paying the fire brigade a nominal rent to use what use to be a garage.

“Lincolnshire County Council owns the land and it has decided to move the ambulance up to the site.

“They might not realise the imapct that this will have on us and we definitely want to move somewhere else.

“We have about 50 active members who use the site regularly and there can be as many as 100 people using the facilities at times.

“It would be a big loss if the club was to close. We are looking to the county council for help and support.

“I hope that anyone with a garage or area which they think could be of use to the club gets in touch with us.”

This is the latest blow to strike the club after long-standing coaches Rick and Cath Green stepped down from their roles at the venture after eight years last month.

The Blue Light collaboration is a bid by the county council, East Midlands Ambulance Service, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, Lincolnshire Police and Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner to strengthen frontline services in the region.

It has seen fire brigades and ambulance services moved into shared premises across Lincolnshire.

Sean Taylor, divisional commander for south division at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “We’ve been proud to support this community initiative over the past eight years so it is with regret that we’ve asked them to find a new premises.

“To ensure the community of Stamford receive the best possible service, we will be using the space for the ongoing national Blue Light collaboration with our emergency services colleagues.

“We will be offering our support and advice to them to find a suitable location for the club.”

To help the boxing club call Marc Stanier on 07739040248.