Burghley back in the top flight after winning key title decider

Burghley Park’s A team have been promoted back to the top flight of the South Lincolnshire League after victory in a winner-takes-all showdown.

They went into their last game of the season on Saturday knowing that only a win would guarantee them promotion back to the top division of the league.

Extra spice was added by the fact that their opponents, Boston Golf Club, had the same number of points going into the match and were alsofighting for the sole promotion spot.

Even more pressure was added by the knowledge that a draw would not be enough if local rivals Greetham Valley won their match at Sudbrooke Park.

“Everyone knew that this was a winner takes all situation” said team captain Adi Ward.

“And I could tell in the warm-up that they were all up for it. We really wanted to get straight back into Division One at the first attempt and I think that inspired everyone.”

From the start, Burghley went for it. Howard Boylan and Rob McGarr were always in control and put the first point on the board with a convincing 3&2 victory.

Things got even better from there, with Sanjay Nithiyilingam and Josh Yarham imposing themselves from the start and taking their match 4&3.

Paul Evans and Mark Yarham continued the winning trend with another 4&3 win, before Richard Vaughan and Joe Lippett had the glory of ensuring that Burghley became league champions with a 4&2 win.

Captain Ward, playing with Jake Dandy, kept up the pressure with a 5&3 win before Doug Watterson and Dave Forrest completed the rout with their 3&&2 victory.

“A 6-0 win was even better than we’d hoped for” added Ward. “And I want to congratulate everyone in the squad this year for contributing to the great team spirit which was so important for us.”

Course manager Paul Mills and his team did themselves proud to present the course in excellent condition.

The annual Past Captains’ event at Burghley on Wednesday drew the usual good turnout with 30 past Club Captains and Ladies’ Captains taking part, and another eight joining the players at the celebratory dinner afterwards.

Uppermost in everyone’s minds were the two Club Captains who had passed away during the year, Terry Moss and Harry Ramamoorthy, who had both made big contributions to the life of the club during and after their captaincies.

The Ladies event was closely contested, as ever, and in the end only a single point separated the top three.

Kay Hircock just got her nose in front, however, her 37 points giving her the trophy ahead of Sue Churchill and Mollie Plowright on 36, with Sue taking second spot on countback.

The Mens’ event saw IanYarham turn out for his annual game of golf, and suffer the usual negotiation about his handicap, especially since he had won the trophy last year.

But he then proceeded to show that none of this affected him, carding an impressive 38 points to win again and retain the title.

Upholding the family honour, Brian Plowright also figured in the prizes, taking second place with his 36 points, with David Jackson showing a welcome return toform to claim third spot on 35.

It was a day for reminiscences, with Ian Yarham recalling that he and Kay Hircock had first played together as Juniors, back in 1967, when they were both 12!

The day marked the end of an impressive week for Kay, as she had won the Ladies’ Midweek Stableford the previous week, with 37 points, edging ahead of Jane Saggers on countback, with Anne Fensom third on 36.