Coaches hoping to uncover squash stars of the future

Two squash coaches have teamed up in a bid to encourage more in Rutland to play the sport.

Joe Green and James Roberts are particularly keen to inspire children and young people to take up the game by offering a five-week courses at Uppingham School Sports Centre.

These will be held on Saturday and Sunday mornings, aimed at youngsters from four to 14 years of age.

For four to seven-year-olds there will be a mini squash course, starting on Sunday, September 11 (10am).

Mini Squash is a fun introduction to the sport of squash which, teaches the ABC fundamentals of agility, balance and coordination through a fun range of activities and games.

Seven to 14-year-olds, including junior players who already have the basic skills and are looking to improve, will be able to start a course beginning on September 10 (9am).

This will focus on teaching the basic shots and tactics of the game and is a continuation of the course that has been running at Uppingham for the past three years.

However, new players are also welcome.

Joe is an experienced England Squash Level 3 coach and a former Leicestershire County player while James has recently qualified as an England Squash Level 1 coach, despite having more than 25 years’ experience playing the game.

In addition, the duo are looking to develop a schools outreach programme by offering Mini Squash sessions in schools.

No squash court is necessary as a mobile rebound wall is available, along with special junior rackets and adapted balls, to allow the game to be brought into the school hall or any other large open space.

In terms of adults, Joe and James are also available to coach players from total beginners through to more experienced players, looking to take their game to the next level, individually or as part of a group session.

“We are keen to bust the myth of squash being seen as a middle aged businessman’s sport,” James said.

“Squash is a sport that offers so much to people of all ages as it is both physical and tactical, but above all else, it is fun to play and can be picked up quite quickly.

“Who knows, maybe we can unearth a future Champion from the area?”

For details contact Uppingham School Sports Centre on 01572 820830 or email ussc@uppingham.co.uk