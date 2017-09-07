Coaching changes as College Old Boys look to move forward

Stamford College Old Boys have made some changes to their coaching department to help keep the club moving forward.

After a successful season as head coach, Sam Sargeant has moved into the first team manager role and now oversees Steve Kippax and Andrew Barringer as the new coaching team for the 2017/18 season.

Sam said: “We’ve talked a lot about moving the club forward and evolving into the best we can be.

“I had a great time coaching the boys last year, but felt we needed to spread the work load. This change in structure allows us to give specialised training sessions for specific positions.

“Both lads bring a huge amount of playing experience. Steve is new to the club and will be in charge of the backs while ‘AB’ played for us last year and will coach the forwards.

“Both have been taking pre-season for the past seven weeks and the intensity has been great.”

Steve added: “After speaking to Sam regarding the role and seeing what achievements the club had hit in the previous season on and off the pitch I could see this was a fantastic club.

“In pre season it’s shown what great talent and drive there is and the atmosphere is fantastic. The squad is ready, I really can’t wait to see them hitting the targets set.”

‘AB’ continued: “The club has a very strong vision as to where it wants to be. Everybody from players to the committee are all pulling in the same direction, which makes this such an attractive opportunity.

“Everybody is willing to learn and the club is a good platform for new and old players to develop.”

College Old Boys kick off their new Midlands 4 East (South) season on Saturday away at Brackley.