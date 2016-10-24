DERBY DAY REACTION: Silverwood gets plenty of backing after red card

There were no fingers pointed at Deepings prop Gareth Silverwood after his red card left the Green Machine to soldier on for the second half with 14 men.

Ex-captain Silverwood, known as ‘Chuzzle’ by his team-mates, was sent off after the red mist came down during a midfield tackle which erupted into a mass brawl.

But Deepings skipper Lance Charity said: “We’re disappointed about the loss because it’s a local derby, so it brings its own atmosphere to the game.

“At 15-a-side, we had the opportunities and even with 14 men, we did alright.

“The red card didn’t cost us because we dug deep and played well.

“It took Bourne a long time to find out where the overlap was but, in the end, we’re still looking for our first win on the road.”

Winger Kelvin Squires, who nearly scored a try for Deepings early in the first half, said: “The gameplan went a bit wrong, as did our discipline.

“But we were in their half for a lot of the game and with the extra man, it would have been our day.

“We had two tries that were held up but we did work hard in defence and I just think we were very unlucky.”

Meanwhile, lock James Hayward said: “We were in their half for most of the match and could have used Gareth Silverwood better.

“But we held our ground and I thought our forwards were effective enough.”

Deepings now have a two-week lay-off before their home game against Brackley and a Midlands Junior Vase third-round tie against as yet unnamed opponents to be played on Saturday, November 12.

But for now, Deepings full back Aram Jones said: “We were a bit hard done by, but we’ve just got to train and continue our good form.”