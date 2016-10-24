DERBY DAY REACTION: Team spirit lies behind home glory

The joy in the Bourne dressing room was uncontainable after their forwards-inspired derby win

Without having both head coach Dave Maudsley and assistant coach Nigel Lindley on the sidelines, stand-in coach Maul Mabey, skipper Tom Dixon and vice-captain Adam Binns were able to mastermind a tight but satisfying triumph.

Binns said: “Both ourselves and Deepings played a really good game which could have gone either way.

“They had a moment where they lost their cool and it may have cost them the game, while we thought that if we could just do our job, we’d win the game.

“Over the last few weeks, we’ve had to deal with being on the wrong side of the result.

“But on Saturday, everyone worked hard and kept their discipline.”

RIGHT PILE-UP: Bourne and Deepings players in one of a series of mauls for possession. Photo (TIM WILSON): SG221016-153TW.

Nine of Bourne’s 14 points came from the boot of Jack Berry who was moved in-field from full-back to centre, allowing another product of the Milking Nook Drove youth programme, Jack Lagdon, to start in the number 15 position.

Berry said: “I think we should have put more points on them but a couple of decisions before the end meant that Sam Harby and Josh Jordan-Boddey’s scores were both chalked off because of forward passes.

“I was pleased to have a bit of responsibility but what’s really helped us this year is having some of the older guys back.

“We’ve managed to establish a massive respect for each other and we all want to win together.”

With it being a derby game, I think it brought out the best in us and that makes it a little bit better Bourne RUFC try scorer Josh Lynch

Try scorer Josh Lynch said: “It was brilliant for me, in terms of making my debut and playing for the first team.

“With it being a derby game, I think it brought out the best in us and that makes it a little bit better.

“Hopefully, we’ll continue with these sort of performances and even the Deepings scrum half (captain Lance Charity) said we looked quite good.

“We’ve not been playing too well for the last two weeks, so it’s good to get that win back and one thing that we don’t want to do is to go back to how it was.

“Their number 15 (Aram Jones) was right up there with Lance as the attacking options to go for on the Deepings side.

“But going one up on them does mean a lot and it’s something for us to build on now.”