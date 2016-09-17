Despair for mixed team, but minis win the title

Oakham Tennis Club’s mixed team suffered relegation in their final match of the season.

Taking on Kegworth, the side lost two vital tiebreaks.

Both clubs were fighting for the chance to remain in Division Four, which has several of the bigger clubs in it, and competition has proved to be very tight throughout.

Gordon and Laura Reekie had few problems with the visitors’ second and third sides but found the firsts too steady for them , although they fought to 7-9 before losing.

Dan Potter and Carolyn Davies took the first seeds to a tiebreak, losing very narrowly in the end.

They had an easier passage past the seconds but found the thirds too canny for them.

Peter Farrar and Michelle Greening worked well together, playing as a pair for the first time.

They came close to forcing a tiebreak twice then went to one against the thirrds, which they lost after long exhausting rallies.

The Rutlanders have come so close over the season, but losing several tie-breaks has been their downfall.

Veteran men and ladies teams have been playing with friendly rivalry coming to the fore.

The men’s team have one remaining fixture as they sit fourth in Division Two and victory would see them take third position, which would keep skip Mike Dunford happy.

The ladies still have four to play in this extremely competitive top division, which hosts many of the county’s top players.

Although they are presently sitting lowly in the bottom half, they hope to move up once they have played their remaining fixtures.

The club championships are in full swing, with many matches having been closely fought with the finals fast approaching.

The junior finals will be held on Saturday from 11.30am, with the adult finals on Sunday with the same start time.

Spectators are welcome at The Vale.

Oakham Tennis Club’s mini red players have won their league this summer, beating a mixture of clubs from all over Leicestershire.

Market Harborough, Melton, Oadby, Victoria and others fell to the young Rutlanders who have played their hearts out.

Team members were Ella Hopfl, Rosie Tetlow, Grace Hornsby, Archie Blackburn, Monty Adams, Charlotte Byron, Chritian Blythin, Evie Vokes, Lewis Clarke, Robin McManus and Joe Marriner.

The under 12s have also been in action, atking part in age-group tournaments at Oakham.