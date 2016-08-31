Final shot drama settles thrilling Oddfellows Rosebowl

A thrilling Oddfellows Rosebowl was settled by the final wood bowled in this year’s edition of the annual Stamford and District Bowls League competition.

Empingham BC skip Jonathan Corby delivered a match-winning last shot at the death to deprive Wittering BC, who went down by 45-44 after an absorbing contest.

After presenting the trophy to the Empingham team, Martyn Dolby said: “Wow, what a fantastic final. It couldn’t have been scripted better for a nail-biting finish.“

l The venue for the final of this year’s Boor and Wainwright competition on Saturday September 3, starting at 2.30pm, will now be played at Blackstones Bowls Club. This means that the finalists, Blackstones C, who are defending the title, and Blackstones D, will be battling it out on home soil, which should make for an interesting final.