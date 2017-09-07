Finn feels inspired to reach the top after star-studded Premiership launch

The fairytale continued for Stamford RFC’s Finn Maloney after he joined Premiership Rugby’s biggest names at a star-studded season launch at Twickenham.

Maloney, 11, who started at Stamford Endowed Schools this September, rubbed shoulders with the likes of England trio Ben Youngs, James Haskell and Dylan Hartley.

The youngster was invited to England HQ by Land Rover to mark its testimonial season which celebrates ten years supporting grassroots rugby in the UK through their sponsorship of the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup.

Last year, Maloney was hand-picked at a Worcester Warriors-run tournament, where he was selected as the competition’s MVP and was rewarded by appearing at Twickenham back in May for the Premiership Final.

“Walking out at final was absolutely superb because I was joined by my team-mates at Twickenham, it was the experience of a lifetime,” said Maloney, who met Worcester Warriors captain Donncha O’Callaghan at the launch.

“I wasn’t particularly nervous; the stadium seems bigger when there are no people in it and it seemed smaller when people were in it.

“I was so pleased to meet Donncha because my dad’s Irish. The whole experience really inspired me be a rugby player.”

Land Rover ambassador, former England rugby captain and ex-Oakham School pupil, Lewis Moody, commented: “Over the years, I have had the chance to meet many of the youngsters to have taken part in the Land Rover Premiership Cup and have seen first-hand the importance of these grassroots festivals.”

