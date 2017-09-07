Search

Finn feels inspired to reach the top after star-studded Premiership launch

20170720 Copyright onEdition 2017 Free for editorial use image, please credit: onEdition Land Rover sponsorship photography at the Premiership Cup launch media day, Twickenham. This image is copyright the onEdition 2017�. This image has been supplied by onEdition and must be credited onEdition. The author is asserting his full Moral Rights in relation to the publication of this image. Rights for onward transmission of any image or file is not granted or implied. Changing or deleting Copyright information is illegal as specified in the Copyright, Design and Patents Act 1988. If you are in any way unsure of your right to publish this image please contact onEdition on 0845 900 2 900 or email: info@onEdition.com
The fairytale continued for Stamford RFC’s Finn Maloney after he joined Premiership Rugby’s biggest names at a star-studded season launch at Twickenham.

Maloney, 11, who started at Stamford Endowed Schools this September, rubbed shoulders with the likes of England trio Ben Youngs, James Haskell and Dylan Hartley.

The youngster was invited to England HQ by Land Rover to mark its testimonial season which celebrates ten years supporting grassroots rugby in the UK through their sponsorship of the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup.

Last year, Maloney was hand-picked at a Worcester Warriors-run tournament, where he was selected as the competition’s MVP and was rewarded by appearing at Twickenham back in May for the Premiership Final.

“Walking out at final was absolutely superb because I was joined by my team-mates at Twickenham, it was the experience of a lifetime,” said Maloney, who met Worcester Warriors captain Donncha O’Callaghan at the launch.

“I wasn’t particularly nervous; the stadium seems bigger when there are no people in it and it seemed smaller when people were in it.

“I was so pleased to meet Donncha because my dad’s Irish. The whole experience really inspired me be a rugby player.”

Land Rover ambassador, former England rugby captain and ex-Oakham School pupil, Lewis Moody, commented: “Over the years, I have had the chance to meet many of the youngsters to have taken part in the Land Rover Premiership Cup and have seen first-hand the importance of these grassroots festivals.”

The national series of grassroots rugby festivals is testament to Land Rover’s continued support of grassroots rugby through its ‘We Deal in Real’ campaign. Follow @LandRoverRugby