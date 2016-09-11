Fundraiser to purchase new swim board

Deepings Swimming Club are looking to raise funds for a new timing board.

Their existing one is more than 20 years old and slowly falling to pieces.

Because the club need a specific board which is compatible with the rest of their timing system, this will cost around £5,000.

The timing board isn’t just used for club swimmers. The club also hosts galas and league meets, which help with raising valuable funds for the club.

However, the club is in danger of having to stop doing these due to the non-functioning board.

People coming to galas expect to be able to see the times achieved by their swimmers in races.

This year marks the club’s 40th anniversary, with Deepings SC still producing first class swimmers.

But most of all the club aims to encourage a love of swimming, and they are desperate to buy this new board to see the club out for at least the next 20 years, and help train a whole new generation of swimmers.

The club have set-up a crowdfunding page to help with fundraising.

Anyone interested in helping can log onto http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/deepings-swimming-club-timing-board