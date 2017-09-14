Galloway grasps both codes to register a summer title double

While bowls is a sport that can be played both outdoors and indoors, it is rarely played successfully simultaneously not only because of the extra commitment needed but the adjustment that has to be made between slower grass greens and a slick synthetic carpet.

However, musician and former drama teacher Paul Galloway has proved adept at both codes during the summer, representing Ketton outdoors and captaining two teams to titles in the Stamford IBC summer leagues.

With 44 teams completing almost 800 matches over the five month summer season, versatile Paul steered his Alpha and Daimler teams to both the respective Monday and Friday evening indoor titles, despite taking time out to play for Ketton Kites and Ketton Chater in local outdoor competitions.

His team-mates on Mondays were Pauline Dixon, Peggy Birch, Alan Romaine and Gary and Tina Knights, beating Delta into second place, while Dixon, Ron Blake, Mark Hebden and Isobel Reading assisted Galloway with the Friday campaign in the win over Imps.

Wednesday League winners were again David Howarth’s Wakes team including Alan and Christine Barnes, Paul Green, Anthea Wade, Romaine and the unbeaten Harry Fidom.

They beat Terry Weavers’ team into second place by a three-point margin.

Closest of the league battles was the Tuesday lunchtime pairs between Gino Vassalo’s Lavender squad and Tim Stokes’ Buttercups.

And after a controversial ‘pollen-count’ – an administrative muddle over matches played and points gained – it was decided to declare the competition an honourable tie at the top.

To complete the season, 10 teams competed in four triples matches for a special prize. Winners were the Motley Crew B squad, of Judy Barwell, June Brennan, Brian Edwards and Gary Oliver, who received a trophy and certificate, from organiser David Howarth. Runners up were George Cameron, Betty Sims and Carroll West.

Presentation night is scheduled for Sunday, October 15 (7.30pm) when new president’s – Kevin Vinter and Rosemary Roberts – will be inducted to succeed Denis Stapleton and Maggie Holden.

Daytime club domestic leagues for the winter sseason have already started, with evening sessions beginning on Monday with Open fours.

n The club wishes to acknowledge the work of Terry Weaver and George Cameron, retiring as Wednesday summer league session cashiers where replacements are being sought for next season.