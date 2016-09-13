Hole in one sums up successful September for golfer Fursdon

It has been a tremendous last few weeks for John Fursdon at North Luffenham Golf Club.

He accomplished his first hole-in-one at the par three 16th hole, then he won the September Medal with a nett 67, playing off six.

This reduced his handicap to five, which then classified him as a category one golfer, a really wonderful achievement having lost three shots in the past year.

The club recently held a Seniors Open Invitation where 35 golfers raised just short of £500. The winning team were Ken Jones, Alan Barwell, Bill Sewell and Tony Cope with 112 points, while Jim Ashworth, Alan Smith, Peter Ratcliffe and Steve Maltby were runners-up with 105 points.

The Gents’ individual winner was Jim Ashworth (41 points) and the runner-up was John Everitt (39 points).

Carolyn Hipwell (36 points) was the Ladies’ individual winner, with Chris Clarke (36 points) the runner-up.

The best gross on the par threes saw Peter Barker and Jim Ashworth both record 12 shots.

John Nicholls (gents) and Doreen Bilsdon (ladies) had the longest drives and nearest the pin went to Steve Maltby.

Other winners were Keith Terry (best guest, 38 points), Judy Cade (chipping event) and Anna Clyde (putting event).

In the September Sunday medal, John Fursdon romped home with a nett 67 in Division One. Trailing in second with a nett 72 was Jim Ashworth (off 14), and Ken Houlden (off 15) third with 73.

Ian Collins easily won Division Two, scoring 66, reducing his handicap to 21. Ken Jones (25) back in second with 70, closely followed by Dale Pettitt (20) scoring 71.

The Jade Trophy, an individual stableford competition, was held in midweek for the first time, resulting in the best-supported event of the summer.

Club captain Bob Matthew (off 22), was the outstanding winner with a magnificent 42 points, reducing his handicap by two shots to 20. Tony Cope (48) came second, scoring 41 points, followed home in third by Ted Colston (28) scoring 38 points.

In a seniors match against Priors Hall, scores finished level at 3-3. Bob Matthew & Alan Smith won 3&1, John Everitt & John Hastings won 3&2, John Nicholls & Derrick Bell won 2 up, Graham Ball & Alan Barwell lost 5&3, Bill Murray & Dale Pettitt lost 3&2 and Peter Christmas & Charles Cade lost 4&3.

In the last Gents’ match of the season against Greetham Valley C team an excellent 4-2 victory was achieved.

Bob Matthew & Dave Crooks won 3&2, Dave Purvis & Dale Pettitt lost 4&3, Bill Murray & Derrick Bell won 6&5, Don Lambert & Bill Edwards won 1 up, John Fursdon & Richard Young won 5&3, Peter Barker & John Hastings lost 1 down.

The Ladies’ team beat Nene Park 3-0 and lost to Rutland Water 2-1.

The first knockout competition of the summer has been completed, with Derrick Bell winning the Seniors; singles, beating Bill Murray in a magnificent final that went to the first extra hole.