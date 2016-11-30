It’s a bug’s life! Greetham Valley Golf Club shortlisted for national environment title

Greetham Valley Golf Club were delighted to discover that they had been selected as one of the four national finalists in the STRI Group 2017 Golf Environment Awards.

After a year filled with new ideas for nature conservation, environmental innovations and chemical legislation changes, STRI announced the finalists for the the Golf Environment Awards - which recognise golf clubs, and individuals, that strive to undertake environmental best practice in all areas, and honour those who go above and beyond.

Set up 20 years ago, the Golf Environment Awards are highly regarded in the industry and Greetham Valley is proud to have their efforts, lead by head greenkeeper Adi Porter recognised.

The club’s commitment includes the erection of bat and bird boxes, wild flower areas, bird feeders, bird watching hides and bug hotels.

At Greetham Valley Golf Club, the ladies’ Winter Order of Merit finally got underway following the first two rounds - which were aborted due to the weather.

Ellie Haughton was quick to take an early lead.

fter two rounds in which 25 points are awarded for a win, with second and third places taking 20 and 15 points respectively, Ellie chalked up a win in the first competition (for 25 points) and a third place the following week.

In week one, Gilly Grant and Angela Wheeler shared second position whilst Kay Ropson had a commanding win in week two, with Jackie Friend taking second place.

In the gents’ section, the Winter League is underway with two rounds having been completed.

The format of the Winter League has four sections (divisions) with seven teams of pairs in each division.

Each team plays every other in their league under matchplay rules with the overall league winners going through to the knockout stages.

Sunday was a perfect day, weather-wise, for some closely-fought matches on the Valley course although at this stage there are no clear favourites to be seen.

On Monday, round two of the Seniors’ Winter League took place and this is in the form of an Order of Merit, with the best eight from ten rounds being taken on the basis of 50 points for a win and decreasing points for lower positions.

With the 10 rounds being played as five stableford competitions and five as strokeplay, there is ample scope for movement in the overall order of merit.

This week there was strokeplay competition on the Lakes course and, in almost perfect conditions with no wind or rain, there were hopes for some good scoring.

In Division One there was a win for Ken Porter with a nett 70, following a round in which Ken, having already played steadily on the front nine, produced a run of three birdies in four holes, only to blot his copybook with a double bogey thereafter.

Barrie Shaw took second place with a nett 72 when he really should have scored under 70 as he missed three very short putts on the way home.

In Division Two, Charles Guttridge came second with 74 following a round in which he wilted on the final three holes to mar his card whilst the overall winner was Roy Foster with 73 and he, likewise, blotted his card with a visit to the water on the final hole.

The order of merit shows that Ken Porter, Mike Maffei, Peter Palmer, Charles Guttridge and Peter Wood are all vying for the top positions as they have had good rounds in both the opening rounds.

Condolences must be passed to John Morfee who had one of those days in which he mislaid nine balls in his round but still carried on and refused to submit a nil return card.