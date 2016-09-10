It’s a county win for Emily Grace

Young golfer Emily Grace Horsted had her first county win on Sunday at the Girls’ Four Counties Championship nine-hole competition at Northampton.

She scored 20 points, two more than second-placed Jade Potter.

The 12-year-old Bourne Academy pupil (pictured) has been playing seriously for the last year and got her official handicap a couple of months ago.

Since then she has had it cut by nine shots over two days and is looking to bring it down further.

She has had great support from everyone at Peterborough Milton GC, who have helped her work on and develop her game.

Her younger sister Ellie Mae (nine) also played in the event on Sunday and is coming through the ranks at Milton.