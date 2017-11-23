Jubilant juniors toast a super season at Greetham Valley prize night

The major successes of the year were celebrated at Greetham Valley’s annual prize night that saw more than 100 members, friends and family attend.

The excellent juniors section, who had a host of awards to celebrate both within their group and in club competitions, were lauded.

The junior section currently has 41 members, of whom 10 are Academy players who are excellently coached by the club pros Neil Curtis and George Chubb.

An early award (Golf Foundation) was to 10-year-old Yasmin Bass who has only been playing for 18 months but has already progressed from the Academy course to play 18 holes and won a Ladies stableford only last week.

Eleven-year-old Isabella Condie also won a prize for her overall play (also winning a club competition in the year) but the Player of the Year award went to the Junior B team who reached the finals of the national Poppy Cup from a field of 150 entrants.

To go so far in the competition was a great recognition of the coaching they had received and of the support of the junior organisers led by Liz Haughton.

Mention must also be made of Ellie Haughton who had a host of successes in the year, both at club and county level.

These included Lincolnshire Junior champion both in stroke and matchplay, Midlands area Champion of Champions, Ladies County semi-finalist, County Junior Champion, Ladies club champion, England Under 18 squad and 2018 Lincolnshire Junior captain.

The other major award for the evening was to Chris Steele who won the club championship and was awarded the President’s Putter.

In his acceptance speech Chris echoed the feelings of members in thanking the owners and the greenkeepers for the excellent work they put in to keep the course in the fantastic conditions.

Following the success of the club in winning the Environmental Golf Course of the Year award earlier in 2017, the Hinches were presented with a framed pennant of the award.

Medals were awarded to the winners of weekend medals with the Seniors section being represented by Russ Holden, Terry Padmore, David Nicol, Jim Storey, Eddy Montgomery, Barry Shaw and Graham Smith.

Mike Maffei won the Medal Player of the Year and Greg Harker was the Most Improved Golfer.

In the Ladies section Ellie Haughton won three medals with Heather Morgan and Liz Haughton also picking up awards.

Liz Haughton won the Medal Player of the Year and Margaret Littlemore won the Most Improved Golfer.

Awards were spread more evenly in the gents section with Tom Senogles picking up two but others going to Fred Want, Graham Smith, Luc Affleck, Daniel Kettle and Ken McCann.

The Colin Easson Trophy has been sponsored for many years by the eponymous Ford franchise in Cottesmore and Roly Easson was present to hand out winners’ trophies to Joe Sargood (juniors), Sophie Beardsall (ladies) and Neil Sinclair (gents) with runner-up awards for Tom Haynes, Annie McCulloch and Greg Dobbs.

The winter league competitions were won by Russ Holden in the seniors who played their competition as an Order-of-Merit over the course of 10 rounds while the gents was played in the form of pairs matchplay and the winners of the final were Tony Mould and Dave Copley.

Summer competitions were headed up by the 25th running of the Anniversary Trophy and for this year the winners were also presented with silver pitchmark repairers as well as their cups.

Emma Steele continued the Steele family winning habit with a win in the ladies section while Malcolm Boyd took the Gents Cup.

Qualifying for national competitions are always popular and this year Jim Wheeler and Geoff Woolley won the Tudor Spring 4somes to go forward to the 2018 Daily Mail foursomes event while Lesley Young and Dee Ginnity go forward in the ladies version.

Susie Ellis and Dee Hinch won the Ping Qualifier with Annie McCulloch and Sue Brand winning the Peugeot.

The Easter Pairs was won by Ellie Haughton and Lisa Whenham-Bossy while Helen Woolley won the Pat Holloway Trophy.

Among the seniors section there were awards for Alan Sorlie in the Veterans Cup (for the over 70s), Peter Larter (Stan Houlden), Ken Upton (Jubilee), Paul Thurman (Hodgkinson), Mike Maffei and Mike Hoye (Whitter) and the inaugural trophy for mixed over 80s was won by the ever sprightly Brian Parker.

In the gents section, Mark Bobbitt picked up the Chris Southwell Salver and junior Winston Childs won the Moore Stephens with Alex Barnett taking the Volvo Sturgess Salver and Darren Want the President’s Charity Trophy.

Ladies were well represented as Peggy Smith won the Ladies Landover and Kay Ropson took the Ladies Moore Stephens Trophy. Lisa Whenham-Bossy collected the Ladies Gill Christie Trophy as did Lesley Young for the Meadows World Travel Charity.

In the various pairs competitions, Dee Ginnity and Lisa Whenham-Bossy took the Ladies Greensomes trophy and Brian Gordon and Sally Bowker won the Douty Cup.

Valda Austin and Ian Lidbetter won the Martin’s Mixed 4somes as well as winning the Family Pairs Knockout and Adam Clegg and Ellie Haughton won the Mixed Pairs KO.

Radley Wardhaugh and Terry McNulty took the Seniors KO while Kay Ropson and Heather Morgan won the Ladies Pairs. Pete Dickinson and Martin Thwaites won the Gents Pairs.

Individual knockout competitions were won by John Morfee (Seniors Division One) and Mel Clarke (Seniors Division Two) while Liz Haughton won the Hodgkinson Cup for the Ladies Knockout.

The gents section was keenly contested and eventually Ben Millier won the Rutland Shield (Division Two) with Tom Haynes taking the Rutland Shield (Division One).

Martin Thwaites won the Rabbits Trophy (19-28 handicap) and Steve Sharples the Lime and Stone for Gents 0-18 handicap. Sam Humphreys won the Martin Boughton Summer Order-of-Merit.

Former Captains Trophies were won by Neil Crees (Bob Ford), Angela Wheeler (Barbara Ford) and David Aldred (Joe Ball).

The Club Championships are awarded on the best gross scores, with awards also being given for the best nett scores, and this year the club champions were Chris Steele (Gents 0-18), Ellie Haughton (Ladies), Alex Barnett (19-28), Joe Sargood (Juniors), and Graham Smith (Seniors).

The nett champions were Malcolm Boyd (Gents 0-18), Ellie Haughton (Ladies 0-24), Joe Sargood (Juniors), Alex Barnett (19-28), Isabella Condie (25-36) and Graham Smith (Seniors).