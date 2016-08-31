Junior tennis ace enjoys multiple tournament success

Zachary Cox is proving himself to be one of the top young tennis talents in the area after a string of tournament successes.

The 13-year-old, of Deeping St James, won three of the five tournaments he entered at the Cambridgeshire County Closed Championships and was runner-up in another.

Zachary, a pupil at Bourne Grammar School, won the Under 14 and Under 16 singles, as well as the Under 14 doubles at the Cambridge Lawn Tennis Centre.

He defeated Yujiro Onuma in the final of the Under 14 singles by 6-4, 6-7, 10-4 (the decisive third set is always a 10-point match tie break).

To win the Under 16 singles, Zachary beat number one seed Sam Clark (16) in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

The Under 14 doubles success came after a 6-1, 3-6, 10-7 victory with partner Leon Kewney over James Murphy and Onuma in the final.

He was also runner-up in the Under 18 doubles and reached the semi-finals of the Under 18 singles losing to top seed Nick Ghaznavi (16) 6-2, 7-5 in the semi-finals.

Zachary, who practises at the Hills Road High Performance Centre in Cambridge and at Corby Tennis Centre, is ranked number two in Cambridgeshire.

His father, Mark, said: “Zachary has been playing now since he was four-years-old. He has played for the county on numerous occasions since the age of six when playing mini tennis and has progressed through the various age groups improving along the way.

“He is one of 10 who have been invited to train with the east region squad.”

Zachary is preparing to play in the national junior tennis championships in Nottingham. He was a member of the county squad which won their regional qualifier in the Aegon County Cup to make it through to the nationals.