Ladies efforts are lauded after maiden promotion

Rutland Water Golf Club’s annual presentation evening proved a huge success with more than 100 members attending.

Presenting the awards was Lady Captain Marion Clarke who also handed over her captaincy on the night to Sue Clarke for the upcoming 2018 season.

A special mention this year must go to the ladies section as the club now boasts more than 50 female members in what is a constantly growing section.

For the first time this year the Rutland Water Ladies entered the County League which was a huge step forward for the club.

Competing in the division were some well established golf clubs, including Birstall, Glen Gorse, Whetstone and Rutland County.

Stepping into deep waters, it would have been no surprise if the ladies had found life a bit demanding in their first year, but this was not the case.

Led by the experienced Marion Clarke and, with a squad of 11 players to choose from, the Ladies excelled themselves during the four matches, winning three and halving the other to gain promotion at their very first attempt.

Following this outstanding achievement, the Ladies will now play in Division Four next season.

On the back of their success, they have also been invited to enter the Leicestershire Scratch League next season.

The squad consisted of Marion Clarke, Caroline Butcher, Sally Harrington, Liz Pengelly, Carolyn Wray, Sharon Baxter, Izzy Smeaton, Chris Illsley, Marjorie Houghton, Joan Mitford and Pam Hall.

Presentation night winners:

Mens Club Champion – Paul Tomson; Scratch Singles Champion – Paul Tomson; Ladies Club Champion – Liz Pengelly; Mens Singles – Ian Duncan; Ladies Singles – Izzy Smeaton; Mens Fourball Doubles – Colin McBlaine & Mike Donaldson; Mens Foursomes Doubles – Justin Bell & Oscar Bell; Ladies Doubles – Andie Lloyd & Linda Page; Mixed Doubles – Neil & Helen Weightman.

Senior Singles – Glenn Ford; Senior Fourball Doubles – Andy Dennis & Gerry Reilly; Senior Foursomes Doubles – John Pearson & Dave Dalgleish; Veterans Trophy – Ted Colston; Ladies Clarke Salver – Joan Mitford; Band of Brothers Trophy – Phil Hibbitt.