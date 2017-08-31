Ladies leading the way in mixed event at Greetham Valley

Greetham Valley staged a Bank Holiday Mixed Individual Stableford competition on the Valley course and the Ladies put in a particularly fine performance by taking two of the top three places.

In second place, Carl Harris scored 42 points and, although he carded three birdies on the back nine, he was still beaten into second position on countback by Dee Ginnity.

Carl (7) would have been pleased to score 19 points on the front nine but, with three birdies on the back half, he came home in one under gross to score 23 points on the back.

Ginnity (13) had the same total as Carl over the back nine but eventually it was her countback over the final six holes that was sufficient to give her top spot.

In third spot, Lesley Young scored 41 points and she also had a very strong back half with an eagle on the 12th and a birdie on the final hole – regrettably she had two failures to score on the outward half to mar her card.

The second placed Gent, with 40 points, was Chris Ellis and he was totally frustrated by his failure to score on holes nine and 10 which blotted his round and prevented him from winning overall.

The Midweek Stableford competition on Wednesday was played in fine weather with lovely sunny conditions and no wind to speak of.

Scoring was high and Robert Bagworth was pleased to take third place with 39 points in a round which started well as he only dropped three shots on the first half.

The back nine was a bit more challenging and, although Robert took a double bogey on the 11th, he was happy to complete the course at better than par.

In the runner-up position, Jack Chisholm scored 42 points and was delighted to register two birdies on the front nine to complete that half in only one over gross, turning with this excellent card Jack dropped only five further shots on the way home to finish on 42.

The overall winner was Russ Aust, also with 42, but his back nine of only 33 shots (three under gross) meant that he won the countback easily.

While Russ had a strong front half which included a birdie on the fifth, his back half included an eagle (on the 15th) and a further birdie on 17.

With the South Lincs scratch league coming to the final round of matches, the first team found themselves one point behind the league leaders, knowing a win was vital and needing a favourable result in the other match (which was played between the two teams tied at the top of the league).

Greetham managed a fantastic away win under this pressure at Sudbrook Moor, with wins for the pairings of Trevor Smith with Paul Clegg, Adam Clegg with Anton Wells, Alan Bennett with Chris Palmer, Ray Gladwinfield with Graham Smith, and Pete Dickinson with Richard Wilson. A half from Chris Steele with Russ Aust resulted in a 5.5-0.5 win.

Although the result meant the team finished second in the league, team captain Paul Clegg said a huge thank you to the whole squad of players who have played this year and produced some great performances.

The second team also played their final game of the season at home against Sutton Bridge and they had a fantastic 4.5-1.5 win to secure second place in their division for the third year running.

They only lost one game all season against Sleaford, the eventual division winners, who were tough opponents on their own course.

Greetham are hoping to do even better next year but this was Mark Mousley’s final game as captain after holding the post for three years and he said how proud he is to have captained such a great bunch of players.

The Seniors played a fun ‘flag’ competition with the Ladies to raise funds for the Captain’s charity with prizes for the best 0-18, 18-28 and Ladies scores. With many entrants a total of £180 was raised for the Crone’s Disease charity.

In this competition, played on the Valley course, players were only allowed to utilise a maximum number of shots (calculated from the course standard scratch plus their handicap) whereupon their ‘flag’ was placed where their final shot ended. The players who were furthest around the course were the winners.

David Parry won the 18-28 challenge when he holed his final shot on the 18th, just beating Colin Avery who was just short of the hole with his last shot.

The 0-18 group was far closer with four players starting the first again – Graham Smith and David Aldred and Dee Ginnity were just short of the green but Mike Hoye was adjudged the winner with his ball being on the green some 15 yards from the pin.

In the Ladies 29-36 group, Sandra Beggy almost reached the 17th green.