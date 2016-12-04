Lucy meets her skiing hero out in Finland

Talented 10-year-old skier Lucy Blackwell, from West Deeping, enjoyed success in a recent FIS Kids Race in Finland.

Lucy, who races in the under 12 age group, secured third place in this international race.

The race formed part of the Levi World Cup weekend, which saw the world’s top male and female slalom skiers complete in the first slalom race of the season.

Lucy’s performance and training track record earned her the opportunity to take part in the women’s public bib draw, meeting many of her skiing heroes including Norwegian skier Nina Løseth, Norway’s top female tech skier.

Pictured is Lucy at the bib draw with Nina Løseth.