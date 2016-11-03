MARTIAL ARTS: New Master and Grand Champion at Deeping

Market Deeping Tang Soo Do martial arts club – one of the most successful in the UK – returned from the Netherlands Open with a hoard of medals, a Grand Champion and a new 4th Dan Master.

They entered a team of 13 into the Rotterdam event and brought back 12 gold, nine silver and 12 bronze medals towards the Great Britain tally in an open competition with seven other nations.

PROUD MOMENT: Leah Smith and her instructor Master Robbie Tyler.

One student in particular rose to the occasion by winning the Grand Champion Cup for the adult female brown to blue belt division at the tender age of 17 and in her first competition as an adult.

Leah Smith wonone gold and two silver medals to secure the Grand Champion Cup and seal an emotional week.

Earlier in the day and prior to the competition starting, club instructor Robbie Tyler was promoted to the rank of 4th Dan Master after 20 years in the martial art training and the last three years testing specifically for this promotion.

Surrounded by Masters, students and competitors from around the world, Tyler honourably received his Masters certificate, belt and sword in a ceremony.

Master Tyler said: “I am immensely proud of my students at all levels within the club and thank everyone for their support and hard work.

“It was a massive honour personally to be promoted and share this wonderful experience with some of my students, friends and family.

“Tang Soo Do is a massive part of my life and I have seen how it teaches and develops all ages and genders of people.

“The confidence, integrity and talent of my students is amazing and I am very proud.”

If you want to be part of the club, call Master Robbie Tyler on 07910 869382 or visit www.marketdeepingtsd.co.uk

Class times: Monday 7-8.30pm family class 7 years up to adults; Tuesday 6-7pm juniors from age 4-12, 7-8.30pm family class 7 years up to adults; Wednesday 6-7pm juniors from age 4-12; Thursday 7.30-9pm teen and adults age 13 years up; Friday 6-7pm juniors from age 4-12, 7-8.30pm family class 7 years up to adults.