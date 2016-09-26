MATCH VERDICT: Another Vase run under way for Bourne despite second-half dip

Bourne’s unbeaten start to the season continued with a routine win against Midlands Four East (North) side Ollerton at Milking Nook Drove.

The tie was effectively over at half-time after the home side scored five tries through scrum half Sam Thornburn (two), player-coach Dave Maudsley, John Hume and Jack Berry who also kicked six out of eight conversions and two penalties.

Three more tries came in the second half from Sam Harby and two from Tom Dixon who said: “The scoreline shows that all 15 players wanted to to get their names of the scoresheet.

“But that was our downfall in the second half when we let Ollerton score a try.”

Newly promoted Ollerton, who ran away with last season’s Midlands Five East (North) title by posting a 100 per cent record, never looked like living up to their home town’s location near Nottinghamshire’s Sherwood Forest and staging a Robin Hood-like raid on Bourne.

But Maudlsey said: “The gloss was taken off the win because we were bad in the second half and the fact that Ollerton were worthy of a try reflects how poor we were.

Full back Jack Berry kicks two out of his 23 points for Bourne in the Midlands Junior Vase first round tie against Ollerton at Milking Nook Drove. Photo by Simon Perkins.

“We were good in the first half because we did the basics right, rather than being hot-headed and thinking we could do thing on our own.

“When you have 15 to 20 guys playing well both individually and collectively, things click and we play well.”

One of the Bourne players who is especially catching the eye is full back Berry who said: “It’s my first season back after having a year out from rugby.

“There’s just a good buzz around the club and all the guys are playing to their potential.”

In contrast, consistency is the key for Sam Thornburn who Club Player of the Seaon-form from 2015-16 shows no signs of stopping or slowing up.

Thornburn said: “I didn’t have to do a lot for my tries and it was nice to be able to run from the back, knowing we had stable ball from the forwards.

“There’s an energy at the club and we’ve got a lot of momentum which has got everybody excited.

“But we’ve got to keep that going to show that we’re a changed team.”