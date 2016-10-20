MATCH VERDICT: Bourne save their worst for Vase loss at Moderns

Bourne suffered their third straight defeat in league and cup after a disappointing defeat at Midlands Four East (North) side Nottingham Moderns on Saturday.

A performance described by Bourne coach Dave Maudsley as “absolutely dreadful” put paid to any hopes of the Milking Nook Drove men repeating or improving on their run last season to the quarter finals of the same competition.

Centre Sam Harby scored two second-half tries for Bourne, while Jack Berry kicked a conversion and penalty to add a total of five points to the visitors’ score at Main Road, Wilford.

But Maudsley said: “We were absolutely dreadful and I put it down to a momentary blip.

“We’ve had eight games this season and had a bad half on most of them before ultimately doing well.

“But, for whatever reason, we just didn’t click and I think that, as a squad, we just had a very bad day.”

Bourne were without Maudsley at fly half, skipper Tom Dixon at number eight and Harley Giullari at scrum half for the game against Moderns, with flanker George Lindley, scrum half Harry Thornburn and full back Jack Lagdon filling the gaps.

Maudsley said: “We had some good players out and people in all the positions.

“But there were two or three good players missing and, with the greatest respect to the guys playing, we lacked a bit of leadership.

“So it’s important now that we react and it’s how we do that which will be the test of whether we’re a good side or not.”

BOURNE: Wheeler, Appleby, Rushton, Hiscocks, Gill, Xipu, Binns, Lindley, H. Thornburn, Lagdon, Jordan-Boddey, Harby, S. Thornburn, Sweeting, Berry. Subs: Wilcox, Smith, Bentley, Dixon, Maudsley.

TRIES: Harby (2).

CONVERSION: Berry.

PENALTY: Berry.