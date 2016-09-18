MATCH VERDICT: Brilliant Bourne put pale Bedford Swifts to flight

Buoyant Bourne put together back-to-back wins at the start of a seson for the first time in five years with a demolition job on Bedford Swifts.

Dave Maudsley’s men were unrecognizable from the side that lost to the same opponents nearly a year ago as their backs ran riot, scoring eight unanswered tries at Milking Nook Drove.

Inspirational centre Sam Thornburn, who won four of the club’s end-of-season awards in 2015-16, led the way with four tries, full back Jack Berry got two and there was one each for scrum half Harry Thornburn and winger Don Sweeting.

Captain Tom Dixon said: “We seem to have stepped up a level in physicality and whilst we’ve always prided ourselves on defence, we’ve worked on our handling this season so that we can ship the ball out for our wingers to run with.

“Bedford Swifts have a big, physical pack so were a bit wary of them as they were wanting their first league win of the season.

“But we just seemed to match them in everything and, man for man in both the forwards and backs, we absolutely destroyed them.”

Bourne double try scorer Jack Berry (left) offers support to player-coach Dave Maudsley at Milking Nook Drove. Photo by Alan Hancock.

Bourne’s blistering start to the season, beating Horncastle 93-0 in round one of the NLD (Notts, Lincs and Derbys) Cup before a season opening win at Thorney by 13-7 and yesterday’s shutout of Bedford Swifts, has put a whole new complexion on a team that only won three league games last season.

The sudden change of form even prompted one Bourne fan to post on the club’s Facebook page: “Oh my God lads - what (have) u all been eating?”

Player-coach Dave Maudsley said: “I knew the lads had it in them, but the forwards have to build a platform as we’re quite keen to make use of the backs.

“We hit the ground running and got a penalty early but at that point we didn’t know how theb game was going to go.

Bedford Swifts have a big, physical pack but we just seemed to match them in everything and, man for man in both the forwards and backs, we absolutely destroyed them Bourne RUFC 1st XV captain Tom Dixon

“Then the floodgates opened and it just shows that all the lads who are playing just needed a bit of confidence.

“That’s all I’ve been giving them and once they have that, as well as bit of guidance, it gives them quite a lot of freedom to do what they want.”

“It’s early days but we’re at the right end of the table, with a couple of wins under our belt.

BOURNE: Rushton, Appleby, Wheeler, Gill, Mambey, Xanti, Hume, Dixon, H. Thornburn, Maudsley, Jordan-Boddey, Harby, S. Thornburn, Sweeting, Berry. Subs: Douglas, Lagdon, Baker, Lindley, Mellor.