Search

MATCH VERDICT: Deepings boys come of age to star in green

MEN OF ACTION: Man of the match flanker Fraser Leiper (left) and vice-captain on the attack for Deepings against Bedford Swifts at Linchfield Road.

MEN OF ACTION: Man of the match flanker Fraser Leiper (left) and vice-captain on the attack for Deepings against Bedford Swifts at Linchfield Road.

0
Have your say

On any other match day, Deepings reliable tight-head prop Gareth Silverwood would have taken the plaudits for scoring three tries, all at crucial times, to lead the Green Machine to victory over Bedford Swifts at Linchfield Road.

Component:1.7621024.1476039987, , ,$mergedBody