MATCH VERDICT: Deepings handed derby loss at Thorney after last-minute pullouts

There were derby day blues for Deepings after travelling to Thorney without several first-choice players, some of whom withdrew at short notice.

That left coach Nobby Coupland having to pick himself and fellow veteran prop Kirk Green to try and stem the tide at the Ron Jacobs Playing Field.

Aram Jones had a great game and did well at fly half, he stepped up and took the leadership role of a number 10 Captain Lance Charity, Deepings RFC

However, full back Aram Jones did get a double consolation in his first away league game for the Green Machine, scoring their unconverted try and collecting the man of the match award on his 25th birthday.

Captain Lance Charity said: “Thorney were the better side and they turned up, while we had a few players who pulled out at the last minute which may have unsettled things from the start.

“But Aram had a great game and did well at fly half, he stepped up and took the leadership role of a number 10.

“Not taking anything away from Thorney, I thought we were the better side in the first half and played the better rugby.

“But then Nick Dobie got injured and in the second half, we struggled a bit as they were playing the better rugby.

“An unforced error resulted in them scoring a couple of breakaway tries which left us trying to claw our way back into the game in the last ten minutes.

“In my eyes, Thorney v Deepings is a big game and they always see it as a big derby as well.

“But looking at the prop options ahead, we’ve got Adam Gilbert coming back and he’s someone I’m looking forward to getting back into the side.”