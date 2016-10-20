MATCH VERDICT: Deepings set sights on cup glory after ending Huntingdon 2nds jinx

Deepings are through to the semi-finals of the Hunts and Peterborough Cup after a 46-25 win over Huntingdon 2nds at Linchfield Road.

The Green Machine ran in seven tries, two from flying young winger James McCaskie, as the hosts “blew away” their opponents by putting up 30 points before half time.

Ever-reliable prop Gareth Silverwood, lock James Clark, centres Dan Young and Matt Edwards, along with full back Aram Jones, were the other try scorers.

Chris Owen kicked four out of seven conversions and a penalty to send Deepings into a semi-final against either Midlands Three (East) South side St Neots or fierce rivals Thorney.

Deepings captain Lance Charity said: “It was a brillant result as we’d never beaten Huntingdon 2nds before and they’ve been one of our bogey sides over the years.

“But Gareth Silverwood was on form and he took some good carries, Aram Jones had a good game and it was great to see the backs gelling.

“In our first few games, the forwards have been winning the battles for us.

“But now the backs are looking good in the phases as well and there’s a lot of competition for places.”

The win was even more impressive as Deepings were up against a Huntingdon 2nds side containing up to five first team players.

Charity said: “We blew them away in the first half, but then we switched off in the second half which brought them back into the game.

“They put us on the back foot, however, we came back towards the end and Adam Gilbert had a big game up against a top prop who plays for the East Midlands.

“We definitely found the weak links in the Huntingdon 2nds side and that’s how we beat them.”

DEEPINGS: Coupland, Peacock, Silverwood, Peacock, Clark, Cannell, Hart, Trotman, Charity, Owen, Morton, Young, Edwards, McCaskie, Jones. Subs: Gilbert, Hayward, Lieper, Whitby, Squires.

TRIES: McCaskie (2), Silverwood, Clark, Young, Edwards, Jones.

CONVERSIONS: Owen (4).

PENALTY: Owen.