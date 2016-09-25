MATCH VERDICT: Deepings squeeze past Skegness in first round of Vase

Deepings kept the momentum going from their home derby win against Stamford College Old Boys with cup tie success at Skegness.

After a slow start, Deepings took control with a forward-inspired display which saw coach Nobby Coupland make his first appearance of the season at loose-head prop.

There was also a strong display from full back Aram Jones who shook off a quadriceps injury from the Old Boys game to star for the Green Machine.

However, the tries came from winger Luke Whitby, lock James Hayward and captain Lance Charity against the Midlands Four East (North) side on their Pavilion ground.

Deepings vice captain Phil Trotman said: “We started a bit slowly and could have been a bit better in the first half.

“But we did what we needed to do in the second half and came away with the win.

We did really well in the forwards' division against a side that wanted to play down the centre a lot, Nobby Coupland did well at prop and Aram Jones had a good game as well as our number 15

“We were looking to win and go through as it was a cup game and it puts us in good stead to go into the Thorney game on Saturday.”

DEEPINGS: Coupland, Peacock, Silverwood, Hayward, Clark, Harrison, Cannell, Trotman, Charity, Young, Squires, Edwards, Harwood, Whitby, Jones. Subs: Hughes, Peacock, Elliott, Morton, Towers.