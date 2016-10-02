MATCH VERDICT: First loss for Bourne but still positives from Old Grammarians trip

The mood in the Bourne camp is still positive despite their first loss of the season at Wellingborough Old Grammarians (OG).

Player-coach Dave Maudsley’s leadership skills were sorely missed as the old habits of last season, indiscipline and a lack of concentration at key moments, lost Bourne the game.

Winger Donald Sweeting scored Bourne’s only try, with the other points coming from penalties by full back Jack Berry (two) and Adam Binns. Maudsley said: “Although it was a good scoreline (Bourne taking a losing point after keeping with seven points of the OGs), we were disappointed not to have done better.”

Skipper Tom Dixon suffered a badly cut lip which saw him taken to hospital at half time and he is facing several weeks on the sidelines.”

Assistant coach Nigel Lindley: “Wellingborough had a good pack and they were quite tidy, quite quick to the ball, good in the scrum and breakdown.

“It took us a little while to settle down into the game and it was the first time that we’ve been tested this season.

“The boys worked admirably at it but what was disappointing, in the first half, was that we lost our discipline and some of the traits we had last season started to come back.

“We gave away two stupid tries, the first was from pressure on our line which we allowed and a missed tackle let Wellingborough in for an unconverted try.

“Then indiscipline in our own 22 led to the referee stopping the game and speaking to our captain. Tom Dixon.

“But as he was speaking to the players, Wellingborough took the ball and went in after a lack of concentration on our part caused by ill discipline.

“In the second half, we had three very clear-cut opportunities where we were unfortunate not to score.

“But we came back with a bonus point and although going to Brackley on Saturday is going to be a test, there’s no reason why we can’t regroup, go again and get a result.”