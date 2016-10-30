MATCH VERDICT: Semi-finals revenge bid ahead for Bourne in NLD Vase after Gainsborough rout

Bourne have earned a change to avenge their defeat to Stamford College Old Boys in last season’s NLD Vase final after a rout of Gainsborough.

The hosts ran in nine tries at Milking Nook Drove, including three for stand-in full back Rob Bentley who replaced the suspended Jack Berry.

Club vice captain Adam Binns kicked 17 points to go with two tries each for winger Donald Sweeting and centre Sam Thornburn, while head coach Dave Maudsley and winger Josh Jordan-Boddey completed the try rush.

Maudsley said: “We were good in parts and stepped off the gas in other areas.

“But if you can score 62 points when you’re below what you think is your best then you must be doing something right.”

Bourne now have a three-week break before taking on Queens in Midlands Four East (South) action on November 19.

This gives the club’s medical staff time to nurse both flanker George Lindley and Deepings derby day hero Josh Lynch back to fitness after the pair were both knocked out in separate collisions in the tie.

Maudsley said: “There have been one or two blips but that’s inevitable and the key thing is that the lads have shown they can bounce back.

“The consensus is that if the lads maintain their effort at training they will undoubtedly finish the season with similar or better stats to those over our first ten games.

“It can’t be a coincidence that training numbers have been good and we are now seeing some exciting and disciplined performances on the pitch.”

BOURNE: Wheeler, Knight, Rushton, Hiscocks, Gill, Lindley, Binns, Brown; Xipu, Maudsley, Jordan-Boddey, Lagdon, Thornburn, Sweeting, Bentley. Subs: Douglas, Hume, Charlton, Lynch.

REFEREE: Richard Harding.

TRIES: Bentley (3), Sweeting (2), Thornburn (2), Maudsley, Jordan-Boddey.

WHO’S NEXT: Queens (H) - Midlands Four East (South), November 19).