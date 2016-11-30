MIDLANDS 4: Stamford College clip Swifts’ wings, Bourne suffer turnaround and a blank week for Deepings

Midlands 4 East (South)

Stamford College 22

Bedford Swifts 17

Stamford College put on an impressive display in front of a home crowd on Saturday, as they earned a hard fought 22-17 win against Bedford Swifts.

Boosted by the return of Carl Walker to the team, Old Boys looked to bounce back after a recent defeat to Thorney.

It wasn’t long before they found themselves on the scoreboard, quick ball from the forwards allowing centre Jenkins to plough through the Bedford back line.

Young took the offload before feeding Thompson on the wing.

He ran down the line to score under the posts, with Johns adding the extra points.

Bedford responded, looking equally dangerous with ball in hand, and soon equalised, their forwards creeping over the line despite some great defensive efforts.

The visitors followed their converted try with a successful penalty to take a three point lead.

Old Boys started to work the phases, with Greenslade and Pattinson taking good ball from the line out, allowing the rolling mauls to make good ground.

As they worked their way up the pitch the ball was lost, but a poor Bedford clearance only went as far as Johns who, seeing a gap, sprinted through to score, before adding the conversion to increase Old Boys’ advantage.

The home side then found themselves pinned back in their own 22 as Bedford’s fly half started to control the game with some good tactical kicking.

But the Stamford lineout was so effective, Bedford didn’t get a chance to steal.

Man of the match Johns epitomised the confidence of the College back line by deciding to run out of the 22.

He exposed another gap in the defensive line, sprinted through and fed Flanders, who showed great pace to go over for Old Boys’ third try of the game.

After the break, Old Boys produced one of their best defensive displays, as unyielding tackles from Frazier, Pickerill and Walker pushed back Bedford’s pack.

Johns added a superb drop goal to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Then ill discipline started to undo all the hard work Old Boys had put in as the penalty count started rising.

They spend much of the last 20 minutes penned in their own 22, but excellent defensive work by the hosts kept Bedford at bay.

A late score by the visitors made it a nervy last few minutes, but Old Boys held on for the win.

Midlands 4 East (South)

Sileby Town 28

Bourne 19

Bourne RFC were beaten 28-19 on a tiny pitch at Sileby.

After arriving late, the away side took to the field without having had a chance to warm up.

However, Jack Berry kicked two early penalties before running between two opponents before ofloading to Sam Thornburn, who crossed in the corner.

Berry also added the conversion.

However, Thorburn’s day soon came to an end due to injury and soon after the hosts found their footing.

Bourne went into the interval 19-15 up but a yellow card for Berry in the second half allowed the hosts to move 20-19 in front.

From then on Town were the only side to add to their tally, running out 28-19 winners to go top of the league.

“That was a reality check for us,“ coach Dave Maudsley told the club’s website.

“We did really well last week but came here without even time to warm-up – that isn’t something a side can do if they want a realistic chance of competing in a game, particularly away to first or second in the league.

“We were disappointed by how poor we were in the second half, but credit where credit’s due, Sileby had outplayed us by the end of the game.”

Also in the Midlands 4, Deepings had another blank weekend.

They don’t return to action until December 10’s arrival of Queens.