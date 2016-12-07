MOSCONI CUP: ‘Awesome’ Gray helps Europe into a big lead

Bourne’s master cueman Mark Gray enjoyed a superb start to the annual Mosconi Cup match at the Alexandra Palace, London last night (December 6).

Gray, the resident professional at Bourne Snooker Club, partnered Austrian Albin Ouschan to a 5-2 win over top American pair Rodney Morris and Shane Van Boening as Europe took a 4-1 lead in an event billed as the Ryder Cup of 9-ball pool.

Gray also took part in the team frame which Europe also won 5-2.

Gray said: “The team match gave us great confidence. Albin played great and won two racks and I had a good out in my rack. That gave us a bit of confidence and you feel you’re in the tournament then. We were straight back on, against Shane van Boening, one of the greatest players in the world, and Rodney Morris. Shane looked a little bit shaky I thought and showed his disgust when Rodney didn’t get him into position and that gives you a little bit of confidence.

“We always say day one is critical. You can’t win it in day one but you can lose it if you have a nightmare start.”

Gray’s performance was described as ‘awesome’ by Europe captain Marcus Chamat. The Mosconi Cup is held every year and Europe have won every one since 2009.

Gray will be back in action tonight (December 7) when three doubles and two singles take place. The action is screened live on Sky Sports.