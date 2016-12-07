MOSCONI CUP: Defeat for in-form Bourne ace, but Europe are on the verge of victory

Bourne’s master cueman Mark Gray played well in defeat last night as Europe moved to within a point of retaining the Mosconi Cup at the Alexandra Palace last night (December 8).

Gray, the resident professional at Bourne Snooker Cub, had a chance to seal victory alongside felow Englishman Darren Appleton in the final match of yesterday’s session, but they went down 5-4 to American pair Rodney Morris and Justin Bergman.

Gray cued well throughout the match, but Appelton missed a couple of shots which the Americans punished to reduce their overall deficit to 10-3 in the race to 11.

Gray had been involved in four winning matches prior to last night’s defeat.

The match continues to a comclusion tonight (December 9, 6.45pm) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The Mosconi Cup is an annual nine-ball pool contest between Europe and the USA.