Oakham RFC earn a winning start

Oakham RFC kicked of their Midlands 2 East (South) season with a narrow 22-21 victory away at Oundle.

This Saturday the team pay their first match at home this campaign.

Peterborough will be the visitors (KO 3pm).

Oakham RFC will also be hosting a Minis Fun Day at their Showground home on Sunday from 11.30am.

The club are hoping to attract new members.

Attractions include a barbecue, bouncy castles and games including a bucking bronco, water slide, sumo wrestling, pig racing, tug of war and water bombs. The club bar will also be open.