Phil shines with his rainbow catch

It has been a steady week for anglers at Rutland Water.

The best fish of the week fell to Phil Welbourne of Market Deeping, who netted a lovely 5lb ¾oz rainbow.

Boat fishing was good in the main basin, especially around the aerators, with some boats recording 16 fish within three to four hours with lures on sinking lines.

Rudder anglers drifting through the main basin capitalised on this as well, trailing tube flies and snakes behind the boat.

Anglers venturing down the arms were rewarded with Keith Jones, Toff Crowther and Graham Hayward all reporting numbers of good fish of 3lb plus around the weed beds of the North and South Arms.

Bank anglers are taking a few fish around the shoreline.

These are fit, conditioned rainbows and browns up to 4lb.

Prospects look very good if the weather remains settled.

There are plenty of fish in the main basin, especially around the aerators.

The bottom of both arms and around the miles of shoreline are worth investigating with dries, nymphs and fry patterns.

The same applies to bank anglers who are prepared to search the shoreline.

Fish are feeding on sticklebacks, fry (roach and perch), corixa, snails and shrimp.

There are no signs yet of fish feeding on daddies (there are a steady number about).

Predator fishing started well for both zander and pike anglers.

Numerous zander to 8lb have been taken and pike to 27lb, with reports of three other pike over the 20lb mark.