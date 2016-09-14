Rascals are the Three-Wood Triples champions... again

The Three-Wood Triples Gala held at Market Overton Bowls Club on Sunday was a great success.

In glorious weather, the winners were for the second time this year were The Rascals - Bruce Acock, Margaret Bloxham and David Hudson - with 29 points.

Runners-up were the Marko Marauders with 25 points, made up of Jonny Abbott, Eddie Owen and Clarrie Bell.

In third were Bowled Over with 24, the team being Ian Cooke, Valerie Cooke and Iris Clark.

The booby prize place was occupied by Coleen Laker, Dave Edwards and Les Cusdin.

Pictured are The Rascals trio .