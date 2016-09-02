Reservoir in superb form

Rutland Water is in excellent form, despite the hot conditions, with a rod average of 4.32.

A number of big specimen fish were caught last week with the boat anglers taking the majority of fish, and these came from as far apart as the main basin and the bottom of both arms.

Methods varied from dries to tube flies.

Graham Haywood, of Empingham, brought the biggest brown of the week back to the lodge with yet another impressive fish weighing 5lb 6oz.

Jim Watts and Martin Hearth recorded 14 fish from the main basin last Thursday, taking in several drifts on the rudder catching rainbows up to 3lb, using sinking lines and tube flies.

The main basin provided a good number of fish on an easterly wind with boats catching close in along the Sykes Lane area and the Normanton shoreline.

Those bank anglers who got out enjoyed some excellent sport in the heat wave conditions. Dave Bradshaw and a few others caught numbers of fish around the Sailing Club area, with Dave using a shrimp pattern to good effect.

Nigel Savage managed a couple of mid day sessions and some nice fish with Browns to 4lb and Rainbows to 3½lb, finding fish moving close in around the weed beds, fishing small fry patterns.

A total of 4,000 more rainbows were stocked last week, with Church Bay, Sailing Club, Half Moon Spinney, and the Green Bank receiving attention, bringing the season’s total to 64,200.

Bank anglers will find fish showing around the shoreline despite the weather conditions.

While boats are visiting the bottom of both arms, and main basin, there are of course many areas of water and weed beds that have not been explored yet, so prospects are very good with fish feeding well.