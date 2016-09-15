RUGBY: Bourne kick off the new league season by beating Thorney

Bourne head coach Dave Maudsley and assistant Nigel Lindley saw their pre-season work on the training field rewarded with a brilliant 13-7 win at bogey team Thorney.

An eight-game losing streak going right back to October 2012 came crashing down at Ron Jacobs Playing Fields as tries by Don Sweeting and Jack Lagdon sent Bourne back along the A47 and A15 in jubilant spirits.

The visitors were helped when one of the Thorney wingers was red-carded for what Lindley called “an act of cowardice and thuggery” on Bourne number eight Adam Binns.

But after conceding a total of 348 points to Thorney in eight league meetings over the past four years, including 116 unanswered points in their last two meetings at Milking Nook Drove, Bourne were in no mood to let foul play spoil their unbeaten start to the season. Maudsley said: “It was a very enjoyable win and a very hard-fought one as well.

“The players had never beaten Thorney before, having gone down twice to them last season, and the way things started it looked like that was going to happen again.

“About 26 people made themselves available for the game and, although we lost a couple of them during the game, we could easily get by because we’ve got a big squad.

“We kept our heads, waited for their pack to get tired and after the half-hour mark, they looked lost so that when our chance came, we took it.”

Lindley, joint coach with John Forbes last season added: “There’s more leadership on the field and it’s ag reat contributing factor to what’s going on this season.”